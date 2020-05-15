Cowboys' Gerald McCoy Shows off 20-Pound Weight Loss in Instagram Photo

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Quarantine isn't preventing Gerald McCoy from putting in work to transform his body for the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle posted a picture on Instagram showing he has dropped 20 pounds this offseason.

Per Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher, McCoy has typically played around 300 pounds throughout his NFL career.

Talking to Shannon Gross of DallasCowboys.com in April (h/t RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys), McCoy said he spoke to former players like Bruce Smith, Michael Strahan, and Tony Gonzalez about cutting weight in the latter portion of their careers.

The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year deal this offseason to give them a presence in the middle of the defensive line. The six-time Pro Bowler started all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and has recorded at least five sacks in each of the past eight seasons.