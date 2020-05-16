Should Sting Re-Sign with WWE or Sign with AEW for Potential Final Match?

0 of 4

WWE

Never say never in wrestling.

It sure feels like Sting could be the latest to reinforce the idea. The legend has been out of the spotlight for a while now, but fans never really got that one last goodbye match.

But Sting's name has started to circulate again—and in some shocking ways. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, he's no longer under contract with WWE. And a string of Sting's tweets just so happen to suggest some traction with All Elite Wrestling.

Something about smoke and fire might apply.

Let's look at Sting's return possibilities and outline a verdict for what we want to see happen next.