Edge Discusses Previous Contract Talks, Vince McMahon Relationship

Credit: WWE.com

Edge confirmed he was approached by another company following his appearance at SummerSlam last August.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in January the Hall of Famer had contract discussions with both All Elite Wrestling and WWE prior to securing his return to WWE.

While not identifying AEW by name during his WWE 24 documentary on WWE Network, Edge referenced the interest he received outside of his old employer (via Wrestling Inc.'s Marco Rovere).

"SummerSlam happens, and then from there another company within the industry contacted me," he said. "They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn't know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out."

Edge went on to say he felt compelled to speak with WWE chairman Vince McMahon before making a final decision:

"Some discussions were had. The one thing that I told them through all of this is: when you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince. He's done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance, he gave me my shot. Trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things, be a pillar for his shows. To be counted on as one of his generals, that goes a long way with me. I reached out to Vince and said I need to come talk to you this weekend and it needs to be face to face. I don't want to do it through text or phone calls."

During the conversation, McMahon made it clear he wanted to sign Edge, assuming he received the necessary medical clearances for in-ring competition.

Edge retired in 2011 because of persistent neck injuries.

The 46-year-old made his shocking comeback during the 2020 Royal Rumble match. His first singles encounter in nearly a decade is scheduled for Sunday at WrestleMania 36.

The Rated-R Superstar is slated to face off with former tag team partner Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.