2020 NBA 2K League Results: Bucks, Blazer5 Shine in Week 2 Sweeps

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Big performances, buzzer-beating winners and upsets—Thursday at the NBA 2K League had it all.

Below, we'll review the final scores, top players and highlights from another fun night on the digital courts.

Results

Bucks Gaming def. Knicks Gaming: 83-69, 84-67

Raptors Uprising def. Hornets Venom: 83-65, 67-70, 85-68

Blazer5 Gaming def. Lakers Gaming: 76-73, 68-62

Kings Guard def. Gen.G Tigers: 78-55, 61-68, 64-57

Recap

Knicks Gaming couldn't follow up their first win of the season from Wednesday night, as Bucks Gaming brought the pain.

Namely, Knicks Gaming had no answer for Regg, who went off for 41 points in the first game and followed it up with 30 points in the decisive Game 2.

After the game, the team was eager to point out that they were considered the clear underdogs:

Bucks Gaming out here proving the doubters wrong.

In the second matchup from the first slate of games, Raptors Uprising brushed aside a tight Game 2 loss to Hornets Venom to take the series.

Hornets Venom simply had no answer for Kenny in their two losses, as he went off for 32 points in Game 1 and 39 points in Game 3.

It was Expose who had the moment of the series, however, hitting a game-winning three in Game 2 to force the rubber match.

In the second slate of games, Blazer5 Gaming moved to 2-0 on the season with a tight, two-game win over Lakers Gaming.

Mama was the star of the show, posting 38 points in Game 1 and 29 points and seven assists in Game 2.

In the final matchup of the evening, Kings Guard got past Gen.G Tigers in a three-game set. Dat Boy Shotz was the hero of Game 1, with an 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, while Bash carried the load in Game 3, posting 43 points.

It was Dat Boy Shotz's first career triple-double.