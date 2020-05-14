Video: Ravens' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shows off Blazing Speed During Drill

Video: Ravens' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shows off Blazing Speed During DrillMay 15, 2020
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown appears to be recovering from offseason foot surgery just fine:
The 22-year-old had a problematic screw removed from his foot, which he originally injured during the 2018 Big 12 Championship while still at Oklahoma, in February:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had offseason surgery to remove the screw from his foot that plagued him last season, sources say. While it may limit him in the offseason program, he’ll be fine by camp. The move eliminates any complications moving forward for Brown’s foot.
He has been showing consistent improvement ever since:
"It was frustrating because I know what I can do and I'm making plays, but even when I'm making plays, it doesn't feel right," Brown told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne for a profile published May 8.
He continued: "Everything. I had to try harder than I usually do. To run, for me, is easy. Last year, it wasn't easy. Every step was like, 'Ahhh...' I'm a rookie, so you don't want to think too much. And going out there, I was like, 'How am I going to react if I land on my foot? How am I going to get around him?' So there was a lot to think about."
Brown was selected 25th overall by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL draft. As a rookie, despite the foot ailment, he recorded 584 yards and seven touchdowns on 46 receptions from league MVP Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens finished the regular season a league-best 14-2 before the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans upset them 28-12 in the AFC Divisional Round.
