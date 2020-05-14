Video: Ravens' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shows off Blazing Speed During Drill

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown appears to be recovering from offseason foot surgery just fine:

The 22-year-old had a problematic screw removed from his foot, which he originally injured during the 2018 Big 12 Championship while still at Oklahoma, in February:

He has been showing consistent improvement ever since:

"It was frustrating because I know what I can do and I'm making plays, but even when I'm making plays, it doesn't feel right," Brown told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne for a profile published May 8.

He continued: "Everything. I had to try harder than I usually do. To run, for me, is easy. Last year, it wasn't easy. Every step was like, 'Ahhh...' I'm a rookie, so you don't want to think too much. And going out there, I was like, 'How am I going to react if I land on my foot? How am I going to get around him?' So there was a lot to think about."

Brown was selected 25th overall by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL draft. As a rookie, despite the foot ailment, he recorded 584 yards and seven touchdowns on 46 receptions from league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens finished the regular season a league-best 14-2 before the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans upset them 28-12 in the AFC Divisional Round.