Madden NFL 20 Bowl Wild Card Results: Henry Stunningly Upset; Noah, More Advance

Donald Traill/Associated Press

The Madden NFL 20 Bowl kicked off the Wild Card round on Thursday with no shortage of drama and excitement.

Seventeen-year-old Henry, the youngest player to advance in the field and the No. 2 overall seed, suffered a stunning upset after taking a seven-point lead on CleffTheGod.

With 30 seconds left, and leading 10-3, CleffTheGod was able to scramble into the end zone with Mike Vick to tie the game up. Just when it looked like the two were heading to overtime, Henry threw a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage after the kickoff and allowed Cleff to take a walk-off, 17-10 win.

“I’m overcome with emotion, man," Cleff said after the win. "Everyone’s been doubting me and I got that chip back. I get passionate and worked up talking about it. I knew the opportunity I had today.”

CleffTheGod will now face Lil Man in the quarterfinals.

Here's how the rest of the teams fared:

Wild Card Results

CleffTheGod def. Henry, 17-10

Noah def. Wesley, 27-7

Pavan def. Millz, 17-10

Drini def. Volterax, 16-0

Quarterfinal Matchups

Joke vs. Drini

Kiv vs. Pavan

Lil Man vs. CleffTheGod

DCroft vs. Noah

After a back-and-forth first half, Pavan worked a a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter until Millz came roaring back as time wound down. Millz kicked a field goal to make it a one possession game with a minute left and all three timeouts. That proved crucial as Millz was able to force a three-and-out from Pavan on the ensuing drive.

Millz nearly had a chance at his own miracle as he broke free in the run game, but was tackled at midfield while the clock hit zero.

The final game of the day pitted Drini against Volterax in one of the most dominant performances in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl yet. Drini completely shut down Volt's run game, leaving his opponent powerless on offense after the rushing attack propelled him through pool play.

Despite using Bo Jackson, Volterax mustered just 27 yards on 22 carries.

Henry, Millz, Wesley and Voletrax will all exit the tournament with $7,500 after falling in the Wild Card round.

All remaining players are now guaranteed at least $10,000 in prize money with $65,000 awaiting the champion.

The quarterfinals begin on Friday, May 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET with all games streaming live on Twitch and YouTube.