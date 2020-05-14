WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Photo of Moment He Learned of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Photo of Moment He Learned of Becky Lynch's PregnancyMay 15, 2020
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child in December, and Rollins shared a photograph of Lynch just moments after they found out she was pregnant:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! https://t.co/LJ8SCirW3r
Lynch made the emotional announcement on Monday Night Raw and subsequently relinquished her WWE Raw women's title to Asuka.
Per Jason Duaine Hahn of People, Lynch expressed how much she wanted children: "I've always, always wanted kids. I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"
She also gave a rundown of the day she found out she was pregnant.
"I took the first one wrong," Lynch said. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"
Rollins and Lynch became engaged in August. Their relationship went public three months prior.
Seth Rollins Excited for Fatherhood 👶
Seth Rollins posts touching message about the moment he found out he was going to be a father