WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Photo of Moment He Learned of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

Noam Galai/Getty Images

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child in December, and Rollins shared a photograph of Lynch just moments after they found out she was pregnant:

Lynch made the emotional announcement on Monday Night Raw and subsequently relinquished her WWE Raw women's title to Asuka.

Per Jason Duaine Hahn of People, Lynch expressed how much she wanted children: "I've always, always wanted kids. I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

She also gave a rundown of the day she found out she was pregnant.

"I took the first one wrong," Lynch said. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Rollins and Lynch became engaged in August. Their relationship went public three months prior.