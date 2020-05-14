Kendrick Perkins Explains 2018 NBA Finals Incident with Warriors' Stephen Curry

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Two years after his infamous run-in with Steph Curry during Game 2 of the 2018 Finals, Kendrick Perkins is still arguing he did nothing wrong.

Perkins was in street clothes on the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers that night when, in the midst of a record-setting performance, Curry stepped on Perkins' foot after launching a three-pointer.

"I don't know what I did wrong," Perkins said during an ESPN hoop stream video. "I didn't move. I didn't do nothing. I'm sitting down, chilling, minding my business. He said I tried to trip him."

ESPN cuts the video clip of that night in a few times, and while Perkins doesn't intentionally trip Curry, the big man does have his legs stretched out. It was more than enough to set Curry off.

"I go to extreme measures to try to win," Perkins said. "But I would never try to take anyone out."

After Curry confronted Perkins and the Cavs bench, he continued to torch his opponents, knocking down a Finals-record nine shots from behind the arc, scoring 33 points.

The Warriors easily won the series 4-0. Perkins isn't to blame for that, but helping anger Curry certainly didn't help.