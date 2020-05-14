Kendrick Perkins Explains 2018 NBA Finals Incident with Warriors' Stephen Curry

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 15, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Two years after his infamous run-in with Steph Curry during Game 2 of the 2018 Finals, Kendrick Perkins is still arguing he did nothing wrong. 

Perkins was in street clothes on the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers that night when, in the midst of a record-setting performance, Curry stepped on Perkins' foot after launching a three-pointer. 

"I don't know what I did wrong," Perkins said during an ESPN hoop stream video. "I didn't move. I didn't do nothing. I'm sitting down, chilling, minding my business. He said I tried to trip him."

ESPN cuts the video clip of that night in a few times, and while Perkins doesn't intentionally trip Curry, the big man does have his legs stretched out. It was more than enough to set Curry off. 

"I go to extreme measures to try to win," Perkins said. "But I would never try to take anyone out."

After Curry confronted Perkins and the Cavs bench, he continued to torch his opponents, knocking down a Finals-record nine shots from behind the arc, scoring 33 points. 

The Warriors easily won the series 4-0. Perkins isn't to blame for that, but helping anger Curry certainly didn't help. 

Video Play Button

Related

    New NBA Draft Big Board ✍

    @Jonwass ranks his top 50 prospects with all their pros and cons ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board ✍

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting 2017 NBA Class 📝

    Markelle Fultz went No. 1 in 2017 but not in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2017 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Gives Travel Recommendations to Returning Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Gives Travel Recommendations to Returning Teams

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Trades Fans Want to See 🔮

    We asked our users to give us realistic trades for their favorite squad. Here are the answers ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trades Fans Want to See 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report