RJ Hampton Training with Penny Hardaway to Prepare for 2020 NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Roderick
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Since March, prospective first-round pick RJ Hampton has been training with former NBA player and current Memphis Tigers head coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway ahead of the 2020 NBA draft, according to John Martin of The Athletic.  

"He told us he wanted to extend his knowledge and give back to RJ, because he thinks RJ is special," Hampton's father, Rod, told Martin. "He told us if RJ comes up here, you're gonna see what I do with him. When that phone rings, it's like [Barack] Obama calling. You pick that up. 'How may I help you, sir? I'm reporting for duty.'"

                  

