Charles Barkley, Brian Anderson Headline Announcers for Capital One's The Match

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo Charles Barkley arrives for the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Barkley was honored in Philadelphia when he received the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award at Temple University on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Leading up to Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on May 24, Turner Sports announced Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Brian Anderson will lead the commentary team. 

Per Turner Sports Public Relations, Anderson will be the play-by-play man, with Barkley and Trevor Immelman serving as analysts. Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas will serve as on-course reporters. 

The event is a rematch from the 2018 "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off in a one-on-one contest for the first time in their storied careers. 

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" will raise the stakes with Woods teaming up with Peyton Manning to take on Mickelson and Tom Brady. It's structured as a best-ball format on the front nine, with modified alternate-shot rules on the back nine. 

In addition to playing for bragging rights, the four iconic athletes will be raising money to help COVID-19 recovery efforts. Woods, Mickelson, Brady and Manning, along with WarnerMedia, will collectively donate $10 million, with additional fundraising to come via on-course challenges. 

The event will take place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. It will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN starting at 3 p.m. ET. Pre-match coverage will be available on the Bleacher Report app. 

