Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler Impacted Draft Plans

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 14, 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler (17) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals weren't blind to the glut of elite wideouts available in the 2020 NFL draft, but the front office just wanted to continue developing its receiver class from 2019 before cutting its losses and trying again. 

"We liked a lot of the receivers in the draft," head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the team website, "but we also like the guys we took last year."

Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson remain key prospects in Arizona's offense, while DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Krik and Larry Fitzgerald are set to see the bulk of quarterback Kyler Murray's targets. 

