Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler Impacted Draft Plans

The Arizona Cardinals weren't blind to the glut of elite wideouts available in the 2020 NFL draft, but the front office just wanted to continue developing its receiver class from 2019 before cutting its losses and trying again.

"We liked a lot of the receivers in the draft," head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the team website, "but we also like the guys we took last year."

Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson remain key prospects in Arizona's offense, while DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Krik and Larry Fitzgerald are set to see the bulk of quarterback Kyler Murray's targets.

