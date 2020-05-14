Hope Solo, Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan in Critical Condition After Being Shot

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio Olympics against New Zealand in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Th suspended U.S. national team goalkeeper said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, she has had shoulder replacement surgery. (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File)
Eugenio Savio/Associated Press

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo and her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, announced in an Instagram post Thursday their dog Conan was shot Wednesday night. 

"It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act," Solo wrote. "Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices."

Solo added the couple has "heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics" and is interested in learning about ways to get Conan a new front leg.

Related

    Hope Solo, Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan in Critical Condition After Being Shot

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Hope Solo, Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan in Critical Condition After Being Shot

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kane Ready to Go When Season Resumes

    Tottenham striker says he's 'as good as he can be' after hamstring injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane Ready to Go When Season Resumes

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Ronaldo: Every Man Utd UCL Goal

    Subscribe to B/R Live for free right now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo: Every Man Utd UCL Goal

    via B/R Live

    Tuchel to Remain at PSG for a 3rd Consecutive Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tuchel to Remain at PSG for a 3rd Consecutive Season

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance