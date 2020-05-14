Hope Solo, Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan in Critical Condition After Being Shot

Eugenio Savio/Associated Press

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo and her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, announced in an Instagram post Thursday their dog Conan was shot Wednesday night.

"It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act," Solo wrote. "Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices."

Solo added the couple has "heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics" and is interested in learning about ways to get Conan a new front leg.