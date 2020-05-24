Capital One's 'The Match': Rules, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Tee Time

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The first iteration of Capital One's "The Match" was a wild success, with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods bringing in higher-than-expected viewing numbers.

You know what they say about sequels: For any hope of success, you have to make the next bigger and better. The second installment of the event, Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity", will do just that, pitting Mickelson and Tom Brady against Woods and Peyton Manning in a battle of four of the greatest athletes of the 2000s.

It will be held at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Sunday.

Capital One's 'The Match' Viewing Info

Tee Time: 3 p.m. ET

Networks: TNT, TBS, TruTV, HLN

Stream: B/R Live, B/R App

Format

Front Nine: Best ball

Back Nine: Alternate shot

Caesars Palace lists Woods and Manning as -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100) for the event. That makes sense given the former took home the 2019 Masters and had a victory under his belt during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports across the world.

Jeff Sherman of the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas also found that Brady is an eight handicap and Manning is a six, giving them even more of an advantage.

"There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth," Woods told Henni Zuel of GolfTV (h/t Golf Digest). He continued:

"Whether it's 'I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,' because he has more Super Bowls than my partner. Or, 'I've got more majors than Phil, so I'm gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out.'

"We've had banter back and forth, and it's been fantastic. But it's typical us, it's what we do. We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it. It's been fun, and it'll be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be banter back and forth, but it won't be as rough as what we have in our text exchange."

All proceeds from the event are set to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Despite the competitive nature of the event, Woods said Sunday's version of Capital One's "The Match" is more about "coming together" for those in need than needling each other.

On their respective fields of play, Brady has gotten the best of Manning, holding an 11-6 head-to-head record. Woods has 15 majors to Mickelson's five and has long bested him in scenarios such as the one they are in Sunday.

Mickelson, however, defeated Woods in the first iteration of Capital One's "The Match" in 2018.