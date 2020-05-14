Baker Mayfield Doing 'Team Building' with Browns WRs, TEs at Home in Texas

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly invited the team's wide receivers and tight ends to his home in Texas this week for workouts. 

Nate Ulrich of the Beacon-Journal reported the news, though he did not say which or how many players took Mayfield up on his offer. NFL team facilities remain closed for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic, essentially eliminating voluntary offseason workouts for players. 

From a safety perspective, the optics aren't particularly great. Mayfield's teammates would likely have to fly commercial, exposing them to the dangers of travel. If players live in a major city like New York or Los Angeles, the danger of travel is exponentially higher.

From a football perspective, the optics are great. Mayfield is clearly assuming a leadership role for the Browns, a role he failed to take on in 2019. Getting an early start on working together will give everyone involved a leg up once camp opens.

The Browns signed tight end Austin Hooper in free agency in March, along with drafting tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones last month. Of Mayfield's targets for 2020, it may be more vital to them than anyone else to be in attendance. 

