NASCAR Announces 2nd Installment of 2020 Schedule in Return from COVID-19

NASCAR's 2020 schedule is now set through June 21 after the latest updates following postponements due to the coronavirus.

This season was already set to return Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of four events over the next two weeks. On Thursday, NASCAR announced 13 more races that will take place as the season continues, including five in the Cup Series.

Newly Announced Cup Series Races

Sunday, May 31: Bristol

Sunday, June 7: Atlanta

Wednesday, June 10: Martinsville

Sunday, June 14: Miami

Sunday, June 21: Talladega

