NASCAR Announces 2nd Installment of 2020 Schedule in Return from COVID-19

NASCAR Announces 2nd Installment of 2020 Schedule in Return from COVID-19May 14, 2020
NASCAR's 2020 schedule is now set through June 21 after the latest updates following postponements due to the coronavirus.
This season was already set to return Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of four events over the next two weeks. On Thursday, NASCAR announced 13 more races that will take place as the season continues, including five in the Cup Series.
Newly Announced Cup Series Races
Sunday, May 31: Bristol
Sunday, June 7: Atlanta
Wednesday, June 10: Martinsville
Sunday, June 14: Miami
Sunday, June 21: Talladega
Full NASCAR schedule available at the official website.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
