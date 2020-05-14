NASCAR Announces 2nd Installment of 2020 Schedule in Return from COVID-19

Rob Goldberg
May 14, 2020

Ryan Blaney (12) leads a pack of cars through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Monday, Oct 14, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

NASCAR's 2020 schedule is now set through June 21 after the latest updates following postponements due to the coronavirus.

This season was already set to return Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of four events over the next two weeks. On Thursday, NASCAR announced 13 more races that will take place as the season continues, including five in the Cup Series.

    

Newly Announced Cup Series Races

Sunday, May 31: Bristol

Sunday, June 7: Atlanta

Wednesday, June 10: Martinsville

Sunday, June 14: Miami

Sunday, June 21: Talladega

Full NASCAR schedule available at the official website.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

