Video: Jaguars' Tyler Eifert Leaves Zoom Call After His Dog Escapes from Yard

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 14, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Tyler Eifert #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warming up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert just wanted to have a simple Zoom call with local television reporter Ben Murphy. 

His dogs had other plans:

Once the dogs were returned home safely, the 29-year-old discussed Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator for Eifert's rookie year:

Eifert departed the Bengals for the Jaguars on a two-year deal during free agency in March:

The University of Cincinnati product shared photos on Instagram of his dogs wearing Jaguars hats shortly after the move.

The Bengals drafted Eifert at No. 21 overall in 2013. The Pro Bowler has battled injuries, including three back surgeries, and struggled to stay on the field as a result. Last season marked the first time in his NFL career that he appeared in all 16 regular-season games.

Overall in Cincinnati, Eifert recorded 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 catches in 59 games (36 starts).

After signing Eifert, the Jaguars continued to address their need at the position by taking former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis in the sixth round of April's draft.

Video Play Button

