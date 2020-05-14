Packers Have $385M in Reserve in Case of Revenue Issues, Team President Says

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have $385 million in a reserve fund to help mitigate any lost revenue during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In a letter to shareholders, team president Mark Murphy wrote that the organization is hopeful the season would be played "with full stadiums, but we are also planning for a whole range of contingencies and examining the financial ramifications."

He added that the Packers have "ample resources available ... to weather these difficult times."

