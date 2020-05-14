Packers Have $385M in Reserve in Case of Revenue Issues, Team President Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have $385 million in a reserve fund to help mitigate any lost revenue during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In a letter to shareholders, team president Mark Murphy wrote that the organization is hopeful the season would be played "with full stadiums, but we are also planning for a whole range of contingencies and examining the financial ramifications."

He added that the Packers have "ample resources available ... to weather these difficult times."

                             

