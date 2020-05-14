Yankees News: Aaron Judge Not Expected to Play Until Summer Because of Injuries

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Even with an extended delay of the 2020 MLB season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not expected to play until "summertime," general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The slugger has been recovering from a cracked rib since March and has been working his way back to the field.

"[Judge] wants to play as much as anybody, and we look forward to getting him back in the lineup," Cashman said, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

