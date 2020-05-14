Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Eagles Have Interest, Won't 'Break the Bank' for Star

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but the Philadelphia Eagles could be a possibility if he is willing to lower his asking price.

"They definitely could use another edge-rusher," Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote of the Eagles. "The reports that they have some level of interest in Jadeveon Clowney are true. But they're not going to break the bank for him."

Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games.

The 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick had proved himself in the past with three Pro Bowl selections during his five seasons with the Houston Texans. He had 146 tackles and 29 sacks from 2015-18.

However, his limited production in 2019—where he also dealt with a core muscle injury—has kept him from landing the high-priced contract he expected entering the offseason.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney dropped his asking price from $20 million per year to $17-18 million per year at the start of April. Without a deal over the ensuing weeks, it wouldn't be surprising if his mark has dropped even further.

Philadelphia has just $4.5 million worth of cap space available for 2020, per Spotrac.

This addition could be huge for the Eagles, which ranked 19th against the pass in 2019 and tied for 13th in total sacks. Brandon Graham, 32, led the team with 8.5 sacks last year while no other edge-rusher has been consistent against the pass.

Philadelphia also did little to upgrade this area during the offseason, only drafting Casey Toohill in the seventh round.

Clowney could be a difference-maker in the front-seven while helping the Eagles once again become a dangerous team in the NFC.