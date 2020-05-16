Dolph Ziggler and Top Threats to Beat Otis for WWE Money in the Bank Contract

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Otis shocked the world at Money in the Bank by winning the men's MITB ladder match and securing a contract for a world title bout at a time and place of his choosing, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will happen.

While it hasn't happened often, there is a history of Money in the Bank winners defending and even losing their contracts, and given the fact that Otis has been positioned as a midcard comedy act to this point, he could find himself in that situation.

Should WWE decide to use Otis as a vehicle to transfer the Money in the Bank contract to someone else, here are three of the top candidates to take it.

Dolph Ziggler

Otis and Dolph Ziggler have been embroiled in a feud for several months and even had a WrestleMania match, which was won by Otis when Mandy Rose interfered on his behalf.

The issues between Otis and Ziggler are far from over, though, as they continue to fight for the affection of Mandy. It seems as though Rose has chosen Otis, but Ziggler continues to cut promos about his desire to win Mandy back.

Otis beat Ziggler in a qualifying match to get into Money in the Bank, which suggests Dolph will be out for revenge even more than before. If that is the case, then perhaps a match between them with Money in the Bank hanging in the balance is possible.

Although Mandy is currently a babyface aligned with Otis, it is always fair to question her motives. Perhaps her entire relationship with Otis has been a ruse meant to advance her own career, which may in turn advance Ziggler's career as well.

Ziggler and Mandy being in cahoots would be the ultimate swerve, and having her help Dolph win the Money in the Bank contract from Otis would make Otis one of the biggest sympathetic babyfaces in recent memory.

Ziggler has won Money in the Bank before and is a two-time world champion, but it has been quite some time since he was truly in world title contention. Given how talented he is from an all-round perspective, though, he undoubtedly deserves to be in the mix.

Dolph needs a big moment in order to become a main event player again, and beating Otis for the Money in the Bank contract would get him there.

King Corbin

Aside from Otis, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan were the other two SmackDown representatives in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bryan seems unlikely to challenge Otis for the Money in the Bank contract since they are both babyfaces, but it is easy to envision Corbin doing so. Corbin's character is that of an entitled heel, and it stands to reason that he will do anything to rectify what happened at Money in the Bank.

Corbin was actually on the verge of winning Money in the Bank, as he and AJ Styles were battling for the briefcase atop the ladder. Corbin lost his grip, however, when Elias hit him from behind with a guitar. The briefcase then slipped out of AJ's hands and into the arms of Otis.

While Corbin has to deal with Elias first, Otis may be firmly in his crosshairs once he finishes his long-running rivalry with Elias.

Corbin is the reigning King of the Ring and has won Money in the Bank once before, although his cash in was unsuccessful. He has no shortage of accolades to his credit but still has yet to win a world title in WWE.

Money in the Bank would be the perfect vehicle to take Corbin from rising star to world champion, and taking the contract away from a beloved face like Otis would make him even more hated as a heel, which is always WWE's goal with him.

Brock Lesnar

Ziggler and Corbin stand out as the two biggest threats to end Otis' run as Mr. Money in the Bank, but a potential dark horse could emerge based on what happened at the pay-per-view.

During the food fight segment of Money in the Bank, it was Otis who actually started it by throwing food at Paul Heyman. While it's possible that it was just a one-off situation within the match, perhaps it was a way to set up Brock Lesnar coming after Otis.

Lesnar made a surprise return in the Money in the Bank ladder match last year and won it. That didn't happen this year, but maybe The Beast will return to get revenge on Otis and take Money in the Bank from him before using it to take the WWE Championship back from Drew McIntyre.

Brock did some of the most entertaining stuff of his career when he was Mr. Money in the Bank, including the Brock Party, and there is no doubt that WWE could use something fun and viral like that right now given the current landscape.

Lesnar doesn't really need Money in the Bank in order to get a rematch with McIntyre, so perhaps it's a long shot, but it would get people talking and at least give Otis an opportunity to go up against a huge star even if he drops the contract.

