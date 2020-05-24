Phil Mickelson Net Worth: Examining Golfer's Status Before Match vs. Tiger

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will partner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in a two-on-two golf battle against Tiger Woods and ex-NFL superstar signal-caller Peyton Manning in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf exhibition.

The Associated Press previously reported that the four competitors and Warner Media, whose Turner Sports is broadcasting the event, will combine to donate $10 million to COVID-19 causes.

Mickelson, a five-time major winner who has 44 PGA Tour victories under his belt, has consistently donated to charity since becoming a professional nearly three decades ago.

He's been in position to do so thanks to the hundreds of millions he's earned in his career.

While it's unclear what Mickelson's net worth is at present date, Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes reported in 2016 that it was $375 million at the time.

The left-hander has obviously pocketed more money since then. He made $2,440,221 in tour winnings in 2019 alone, per PGATour.com, and ESPN reported that he earned $37 million in endorsements too.

The fan favorite isn't above poking fun at himself in those ads:

As far as the match goes, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post discussed the particulars of the duel:

"The competition will feature Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, and Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady, facing off in team match play with a four-Ball (Best Ball) format on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine, where each participant will tee off and then the team will play alternate shot from the selected drive."

The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, will play host to this exhibition.

Mickelson and Woods aren't strangers to exhibitions for charity, as the two squared off in the inaugural edition of the event in November 2018.

Mickelson won that one-on-one battle on the fourth playoff hole, earning a $9 million purse at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Per Mickelson's manager, Steve Loy, to GolfChannel.com, the left-hander had plans to donate portions of his profits to charity, including his own foundation, the Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners. Woods planned to do the same for his foundation and other charities, per GolfChannel.com.

Now the two are back at it again for charity alongside two of the greatest football players in the sport's history. Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast on TNT, TBS, HLN and truTV.