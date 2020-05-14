Patrick Mahomes' Game-Worn Jersey and Cleats Sell for $140K at Auction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

One NFL fan is getting the total Patrick Mahomes experience. 

By placing a winning bid of $140,00 in the All In Challenge, that person won a pair of front-row tickets at Arrowhead Stadium for a future Kansas City Chiefs game, a pair of pregame sideline passes, a pair of locker room club passes, a one-night hotel stay, a pair of round-trip airline tickets and the chance to meet Mahomes after the game.

He'll also be giving them his autographed jersey and cleats. Plus, that fan will get to lead the team's pregame ritual chop.

Mahomes, 24, is arguably already the NFL's best quarterback with an MVP and a Super Bowl title to his name. He's on a Hall of Fame trajectory just three seasons into his career.

The All In Challenge was started by Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and the executive chairman and minority governor of the Philadelphia 76ers, as a series of auctions to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The money from the various auctions, which focus on offering fans unique experiences with athletes and celebrities, will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

To date, the various auctions have raised $42.1 million. 

