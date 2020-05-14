2020 NBA 2K League Results: Knicks, Warriors Cruise, Hawks, Mavericks Get Wins

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The NBA 2K league continued Wednesday night, with Knicks Gaming making their season debut and a series of enticing matchups in play.

Below, we'll break down the results, top players and highlights from the night of action.

Results

Knicks Gaming def. Heat Check Gaming: 66-56, 84-62

Hawks Talon def. Grizz Gaming: 74-63, 54-60, 75-57

Warriors Gaming def. 76ers GC: 73-57, 74-43

Mavs Gaming def. Lakers Gaming: 47-80, 72-67, 67-66

Recap

Knicks Gaming got their 2020 season off on the right foot, knocking off Heat Check Gaming in two contests.

That was in large part thanks the efforts of Duck, who was fantastic:

OriginalMalik showed out as well, averaging 22 points in the win.

In the other early-slot game, Hawks Talon won a battle with Grizz Gaming, blowing them out in the third and decisive matchup 75-57. BP was an absolute force in that final victory, posting 34 points, six assists and five steals, while Kel added 24 points.

Kel also had a strong Game 1, providing 27 points.

In the second slate of games, the Dubs absolutely rolled 76ers GC, with CB13 going ham. His 41 points in Game 1 were just 16 fewer than the entirety of the 76ers players. All he did for an encore was post 37 points in Game 2.

76ers GC had no answers for the explosive point guard.

In the night's final contest, Mavs Gaming dusted themselves off after a shellacking against Lakers Gaming, winning the next two matchups in a hotly contested affair.

The Mavs moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Lakers dropped to 0-3.