Mike Tyson Presenting AEW Double or Nothing Championship

Mike Tyson will present the championship belt at AEW's Double or Nothing event on May 23, according to Cody Rhodes, who will be facing Lance Archer in the main event.

Other matches confirmed for the pay-per-view event include:

The AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee.

The AEW Women's World Championship between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida.

A Stadium Stampede match featuring The Elite vs. Inner Circle, MJF vs. Jungle Boy and Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander.

A No. 1 Contenders' match between Best Friends and Private Party.

A Casino Ladder match featuring Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix and a wrestler to be determined.

Tyson has a long history with professional wrestling, making a number of appearances, including his most famous at WWE's Wrestlemania in 1998. He was also a guest host at WWE's Raw in 2010. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing in 2012.

Given that history, it wouldn't be shocking if he played a bigger role at Double or Nothing than AEW is letting on.