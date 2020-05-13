Mike Tyson Presenting AEW Double or Nothing Championship

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tyson looks on before the start of the Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Mike Tyson will present the championship belt at AEW's Double or Nothing event on May 23, according to Cody Rhodes, who will be facing Lance Archer in the main event.

Other matches confirmed for the pay-per-view event include:

  • The AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee.
  • The AEW Women's World Championship between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida.
  • A Stadium Stampede match featuring The Elite vs. Inner Circle, MJF vs. Jungle Boy and Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander.
  • A No. 1 Contenders' match between Best Friends and Private Party.
  • A Casino Ladder match featuring Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix and a wrestler to be determined.

Tyson has a long history with professional wrestling, making a number of appearances, including his most famous at WWE's Wrestlemania in 1998. He was also a guest host at WWE's Raw in 2010. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing in 2012.

Given that history, it wouldn't be shocking if he played a bigger role at Double or Nothing than AEW is letting on.

Related

    Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

    🙌 Hardy, Omega beat Santana, Ortiz 👀 Chris Jericho calls out The Elite ➡️ Full grades and recap in app

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Jericho Discusses AEW's Shows Without Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Jericho Discusses AEW's Shows Without Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Sting No Longer Under WWE Contract

    ...and Cody tweeted a cryptic emoji under the story 📲

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Report: Sting No Longer Under WWE Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    One Year at AEW: Ranking the Top 5 AEW PPV Matches 👀

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    One Year at AEW: Ranking the Top 5 AEW PPV Matches 👀

    Haris Kruskic
    via Bleacher Report