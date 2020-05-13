Gabriel Benitez Suffers Gruesome Shin Cut vs. Omar Morales on UFC Fight Night

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Gabriel Benitez of Mexico has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night Event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

Gabriel Benitez may not have won his fight against Omar Morales during Wednesday's UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but if anyone were questioning his toughness, they will never do so again.

Benitez fought the final two rounds of the three-round bout with a gruesome cut on his shin (warning: link contains a graphic image) after getting checked by Morales several times on kick attempts early in the fight. Morales won via unanimous decision.

In a word: Yikes. A nice reminder to continue enjoying the UFC from afar and to never, ever try to set foot in the Octagon.

Benitez will undoubtedly need several stitches, but there is no word on exactly how severe the injury is.

