Gabriel Benitez Suffers Gruesome Shin Cut vs. Omar Morales on UFC Fight Night

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Gabriel Benitez may not have won his fight against Omar Morales during Wednesday's UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but if anyone were questioning his toughness, they will never do so again.

Benitez fought the final two rounds of the three-round bout with a gruesome cut on his shin (warning: link contains a graphic image) after getting checked by Morales several times on kick attempts early in the fight. Morales won via unanimous decision.

In a word: Yikes. A nice reminder to continue enjoying the UFC from afar and to never, ever try to set foot in the Octagon.

Benitez will undoubtedly need several stitches, but there is no word on exactly how severe the injury is.