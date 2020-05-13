Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus: Patriots, Bengals Interested Before Redskins Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the LSU Tigers reacts after scoring a touchdown against Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but that doesn't mean teams weren't interested in him. 

The 21-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that he signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent despite the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots also showing interest in him "because [Washington] called first."

The 6'2", 250-pound prospect also disclosed that he is "tired of comparisons" to his father, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, and is looking forward to "making a name for myself and just working for everything."

Moss will arrive in D.C. with a chip on his shoulder:

If the Bengals had snagged Moss instead, he would have been reunited with reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati made Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft after he produced a record-breaking 2019 campaign and led LSU to an undefeated mark and College Football Playoff national championship.

Last season was Moss' only year at LSU. He transferred from NC State, where he played one season in 2016, to the Tigers in April 2017. In 12 games in 2019, he recorded 570 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches.

Video Play Button

Moss grew his draft stock during the College Football Playoff. He notched 99 yards and one touchdown on four receptions in LSU's 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the semifinal before contributing 36 yards and two touchdowns on five catches as the Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 in the title game.

Washington has a need at tight end, as Jeremy Sprinkle was the most productive tight end for the team in the passing game last season with 241 yards and one touchdown. However, most expect Moss to make more of an impact as a run blocker.

