Giants' Daniel Jones Focused on 'More Intentional' Ball Security in 2nd Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles defeated the Giants 34-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

After struggling with turnovers during his rookie season, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is focusing on improving this part of his game going into 2020. 

"The biggest thing is ball security, particularly in the pocket, protecting the ball," he said Wednesday, per Madelyn Burke of MSG. "...That's a fundamental skill at the QB position ... to me, it's a fairly simple fix, a mindfulness ... being more intentional with it."

Jones finished last season with 12 interceptions and a league-high 18 fumbles in 13 games.

The quarterback recognized the problem early in his career and acknowledged things need to change. 

"Anytime you turn the ball over, it's costly to the team," Jones said in November, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "I have to work on that and making sure I'm securing the ball."

After throwing 29 interceptions across three seasons at Duke, it's clear this is a long-term issue.

Jones has a lot of upside if he is able to improve in this area.

The No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft totaled 3,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns during his rookie year, adding 279 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He had three games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

New York has surrounded him with plenty of offensive talent, including Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram. The team also upgraded the offensive line with first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who is expected to slide right in at right tackle.

If Jones can cut down on the turnovers, this team can make significant strides after a 4-12 season.

