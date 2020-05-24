Tiger Woods' Private Putting Lesson Sells for $260K at All in Challenge Auction

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Two Fanatics' All In Challenge bidders will have the chance to putt like Tiger Woods.

Woods offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the All In Challenge that is raising money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Bidding on the experience started at $50,000 and ended with a winning bid of $260,000 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The winners received two invitations for an all-expenses-paid trip to Woods' 2020 Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas.

Watching the golf tournament with VIP hospitality credentials is just the tip of the iceberg, though, as the winners will fly to and from the Bahamas on a private flight, stay at the Baha Mar resort from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, attend the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am dinner and walk with the 15-time major champion's group inside the ropes for the first round.

What's more, Woods will give the winners a private putting lesson.

They will also leave with a signed 2019 Masters pin flag from Woods, as well as a pin from Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" that is signed by Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

As of Sunday, the Fanatics' All In Challenge has raised more than $46 million.