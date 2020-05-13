Marlins Reportedly Expected to Furlough 40% of Employees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: A New Era Miami Marlins baseball hat is seen against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins plan to furlough about 40 percent of their baseball operations department amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The furloughs will likely total between 90 and 100 employees and begin June 1. Rosenthal added that more MLB teams are expected to furlough employees.

Rosenthal first reported April 19 that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was suspending Uniform Employee Contracts starting May 1 with the 2020 season on hold. That allowed teams to cut employee pay or initiate any furloughs.

The decision is at the discretion of individual franchises, so teams have taken a variety of steps in response to the pandemic.

The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported the San Diego Padres were cutting the pay for their baseball operations department to proactively avoid any furloughs or layoffs. Corey Brock of The Athletic reported the Seattle Mariners made a similar move.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers have signaled to their employees as well they weren't expecting to make any reductions to their staff.

MLB has yet to finalize a date by which it will start the regular season.

Video Play Button

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported team owners approved a plan and forwarded it to the MLB Players Association. Under the proposal, players would begin training in early June ahead of a possible July 1 Opening Day.

However, the owners are seeking a 50-50 revenue split with players rather than paying them prorated salaries, which is shaping up to be a difficult hurdle to overcome.

Related

    How Dan Straily has changed since being released by Marlins

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    How Dan Straily has changed since being released by Marlins

    Ely Sussman
    via Fish Stripes

    Winners and Losers of NL Adding the DH ✍️

    @ZachRymer examines the biggest winners and losers of MLB's potential plan for 2020

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    Winners and Losers of NL Adding the DH ✍️

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Universal DH Expected to Pass

    MLB's proposal of using a DH in both the AL and NL is expected to be approved by the players

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    Report: Universal DH Expected to Pass

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Most Unique Pitching Motions 😮

    @JShafer ranks 10 singular styles in recent MLB history

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    MLB's Most Unique Pitching Motions 😮

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report