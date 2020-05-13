WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Last week's NXT featured the debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Johnny Gargano defeating Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green beating Xia Li and both Akira Tozawa and Kushida picking up wins in the interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

This week's show only advertised two bouts ahead of time. Finn Balor took on Cameron Grimes, and Imperium challenged Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher for the tag titles.

A big announcement from D-Generation X was also teased along with an appearance from Rhea Ripley following her attack on Charlotte Flair last week.

We still don't know who attacked Balor and who has been trying to abduct Superstars. Let's look at everything that happened on this week's show to see if we got any answers.