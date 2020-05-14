PGA Tour 2K21: Justin Thomas Cover, Trailer and Release Date for New Video Game

2K

Justin Thomas knows they don't put just anyone on the cover of video games.

"I was really excited," the new PGA Tour 2K21 cover star told Bleacher Report. "When you're going through the store looking at video games, there's only one person on the cover and that's usually the person that's near the top or at the top of their sport. For me it was almost a 'wow, how is this happening?' sort of thing. It's really humbling, it's something you want to happen and hope it happens but you don't really know if it will."

PGA Tour 2K21, which will be released Aug. 21, was developed by HB Studios, the guys behind The Golf Club 2019 game that featured PGA Tour courses but not actual players.

The new game features 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, and the press release revealed developers used "cutting-edge" scanning technology to "bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes and ponds to life."

One of those courses will be TPC Sawgrass, which was featured in the teaser trailer:

Thomas, who said he was "honored" to receive the "special" cover recognition, is one of 12 PGA Tour pros who will be in the game. Rather than controlling those pros, though, gamers will face them in various challenges in the PGA Tour career mode in an effort to become a FedEx Cup champion.

Gamers can also design their own courses and use equipment from brands such as Adidas, Callaway Golf, TaylorMade Golf, Bridgestone Golf and more when creating their My Players.

In addition to competing against Thomas and other virtual professionals, gamers can join friends in stroke play, skins, alt-shot and four-player scramble online matches. Online players can even create their own seasons and tournaments with various entry requirements.

Those who master the game and defeat the virtual Thomas will have plenty to brag about considering he has a resume that includes 12 career PGA Tour titles, the 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year and a major victory at the PGA Championship.

Even with all those accomplishments, the PGA Tour 2K21 cover stands out.

"I've worked very hard to accomplish everything that I have in golf, but this is something that doesn't come with a trophy or earnings or whatever it might be," he said. "But I'll always have that cover to remember the rest of my life. So it's awesome."