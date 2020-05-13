Udonis Haslem: 'I Might Put Hands On' Michael Jordan If He Called Me 'B---h, H-'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Udonis Haslem would have no fear going after Michael Jordan if the former Chicago Bulls superstar called him a derogatory term. 

Speaking to Richard Jefferson about The Last Dance, Haslem said he "might put hands on Jordan" if he called him a "b---h, h-," words Jordan said he used when talking to players. 

One aspect of Jordan's career that the documentary has emphasized is his use of trash talk. The five-time NBA MVP wasn't afraid to go after opponents or his own teammates with colorful language for various reasons. 

In episode seven of The Last Dance, Jordan explained his philosophy of being tough on his teammates: "Winning has a price. Leadership has a price. I pulled people along when they didn't want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn't want to be challenged."

Haslem has built his career on being a player willing to do the grunt work against opposing teams. The 39-year-old may not have been able to slow down Jordan if the two squared off in their prime, but it doesn't sound like Haslem would back down from His Airness.   

