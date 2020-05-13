LaVar Ball on Zion Williamson: 'See How Much Buzz You Get' Without Lonzo at PG

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LaVar Ball doesn't believe Zion Williamson would be making much of an impact without his son, Lonzo Ball, running the New Orleans Pelicans offense.

Ball, a longtime master of hot takes, joined Complex's Load Management podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including Williamson's success since joining the Pelicans' lineup in January after recovering from a knee injury.

"Take my boy out the situation and see how much buzz you get," LaVar said. "He'd probably still be out for the season."

He added: "I don't care how fast you can run and jump, if you ain't got nobody to get you that ball, guess what you going to be doing? Running and jumping out there for nothing."

Lonzo is having a strong debut season in New Orleans after two years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals while improving his three-point percentage to 38.3 from 31.5 during his time in L.A.

To suggest Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, would be rendered virtually useless without him is an outlandish stance, though. New Orleans also features Jrue Holiday, who's proved more than capable of handling point guard duties throughout his career.

LaVar's comments aside, the Pelicans feature one of the league's most promising cores with Williamson, Ball, Holiday and Brandon Ingram.

They were trying to make a late surge into the Western Conference playoffs before the 2019-20 campaign was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Even if they fall short of the postseason if play resumes, they should start moving toward title contention in future seasons.

Williamson, who's averaging 23.6 points through his first 19 games, will be the main reason for that rise.