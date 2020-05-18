2020 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

0 of 32

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Quarterbacks generate more discussion than any other position in the NFL. They're the highest earners, receive the most credit for wins and shoulder the majority blame in defeat.

Typically, a club's playoff chances live and die with the quarterback's overall performance during a given year. If he struggles or suffers an injury, his respective team should prepare for a rough season unless a competent backup can run the offense at a high level.

Despite their position in the spotlight, quarterbacks also need help. Only a few can elevate an average supporting cast. Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes come to mind.

Most signal-callers rely on quality talent at the skill positions to post impressive passing numbers. Secondly, scheme fit matters. A gifted passer won't throw for 4,000 yards in a run-heavy offense.

We'll provide stat projections for each starting quarterback—or each of two signal-callers in a position battle. The bottom-line figures are based on a player's recent trend in production, the level of talent within the quarterback's pass-catching group and the team's past or predicted offensive philosophy.