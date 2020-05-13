2020 NBA 2K League Results: Bucks, Raptors Complete Week 2 Sweeps

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Week 2 of the NBA 2K League season tipped off with a pair of sweeps and ended with a pair of Game 3s on Tuesday.

Bucks Gaming and Raptors Uprising GC continued to establish their dominance, while Heat Check Gaming and Blazers Gaming played tightly contested battles. Here's how the action shaped up:

Results:

Bucks Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC: 72-66, 63-54

Raptors Uprising GC def. Grizz Gaming: 98-61, 84-62

Heat Check Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming: 65-52, 49-65, 69-62

Blazers Gaming def. Pacers Gaming: 66-70, 67-54, 79-69

Recap:

Reggie Nash Jr. was arguably the most dominant player on the sticks.

The Bucks Gaming scorer finished with 85 points in two games, reaching the 40 mark in both contests as Milwaukee earned the sweep. Even more impressive was the consistent efficiency of Regg's buckets. After shooting 17-of-30 from the field in Game 1, he came right back to knock down 17 of 27 attempts in Game 2.

Arooks was the only other Bucks player to score in double figures, notching 12 points in Game 1 and another 10 in Game 2.

Compare that to a Raptors team that spread the ball around. Toronto had all five players reach double figures in Game 1 and missed repeating the feat by just three points in Game 2. Kenny Got Work led the way in both matches, combining for 54 points.

After going off for 37 points in Game 1 against the Wizards, Heat Check's point guard, GlennRatty, posted back-to-back 27-point performances in Games 2 and 3. Miami needed those efforts, as Washington nearly erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 3 before running out of time.

As for the Pacers, this will be a night they hope to forget. Not only did the team hold home-court advantage, but it also won Game 1 and looked like it would claim the third sweep of the day.

That was until the Blazers came roaring back with a 13-point win in Game 2 and another double-digit victory in Game 3.

The 2K League will pick up Wednesday with Heat Check, Knicks Gaming, Hawks Talon GC, Grizz Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad, 76ers GC, Mavs Gaming and Lakers Gaming all in action starting at 7 p.m. ET and steaming live on Twitch and YouTube.