Roman Reigns to Make Cameo in Netflix Film 'The Wrong Missy' with David Spade

Netflix is debuting the comedic film The Wrong Missy starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus on Wednesday, and wrestling fans will want to watch for a glimpse of three-time WWE champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns posted a clip from his cameo to Instagram on Tuesday, in which Spade mistakes his blind date for Reigns' character's wife.

"Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy, my second film ever!!!!" Reigns captioned his post. "So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!!"

Reigns previously appeared in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.