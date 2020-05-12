Roman Reigns to Make Cameo in Netflix Film 'The Wrong Missy' with David Spade

Roman Reigns to Make Cameo in Netflix Film 'The Wrong Missy' with David SpadeMay 12, 2020
Netflix is debuting the comedic film The Wrong Missy starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus on Wednesday, and wrestling fans will want to watch for a glimpse of three-time WWE champion Roman Reigns.
David Spade @DavidSpade
THE WRONG MISSY. I love this movie and its finally coming out. Its a big comedy with a lot of my buddies. Check it out May 13th on @Netflix and find out why I don’t shave and die my hair brown. 🦈🦈 #thewrongmissy @NetflixIsAJoke @LaurenLapkus @RobScneider @NickSwardson https://t.co/xxMv1Tc1uq
Reigns posted a clip from his cameo to Instagram on Tuesday, in which Spade mistakes his blind date for Reigns' character's wife.
"Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy, my second film ever!!!!" Reigns captioned his post. "So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!!"
Reigns previously appeared in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Raw Ratings Rebound with 1.92M Viewers for Lynch Announcement