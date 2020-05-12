Roman Reigns to Make Cameo in Netflix Film 'The Wrong Missy' with David Spade

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 12, 2020

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Wrestler Roman Reigns attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Netflix is debuting the comedic film The Wrong Missy starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus on Wednesday, and wrestling fans will want to watch for a glimpse of three-time WWE champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns posted a clip from his cameo to Instagram on Tuesday, in which Spade mistakes his blind date for Reigns' character's wife.

"Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy, my second film ever!!!!" Reigns captioned his post. "So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!!"

Reigns previously appeared in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

