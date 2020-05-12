NCAA College Basketball Academy Recruiting Showcase Canceled Due to COVID-19

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 06: The NCAA logo is seen on the wall as Yeshiva players warmup prior to playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship - First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament without spectators.
The NCAA College Basketball Academy has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus, according to Greg Johnson of NCAA.com.

The event was scheduled to take place on July 20-26 at four regional sites at the University of Utah, Winthrop University, Wichita State University and University of Connecticut. More than 1,600 players were expected to attend over the course of two sessions.

"While the academies have only been in place for a year, there's still going to be a void from not being able to conduct them this summer," NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said. "However, our commitment to the academies is firm, and we look forward to staging them again in 2021."

Gavitt noted that while they tried to keep the event on, the ongoing pandemic prevented the NCAA from ensuring the safety of those attending.

This was set to be the second year of existence for the College Basketball Academy, which was first created on a recommendation of the Commission on College Basketball. The 2019 version hosted underclassmen high school players, providing a chance to gain instruction while showcasing their skills for scouts and coaches.

The 2020 camp was set to host players in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 class, but the oldest players will miss their opportunity.

With other recruiting events like the Nike EYBL, Adidas Gauntlet and Under Armour Association basketball circuits also affected by COVID-19, players are missing out on key chances to gain experience on the court while improving their stocks for the next level.

