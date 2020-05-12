The Rock, Becky Lynch and More Revealed for King of Fighters ALLSTAR x WWE Game

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Several current and former WWE Superstars were revealed as playable characters for The King of Fighters ALLSTAR mobile game Tuesday.

As seen in the following trailer, gamers will get to use The Rock, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins and The Undertaker in the popular fighting game:

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR also tweeted additional video of gameplay featuring some of the WWE Superstars:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular and recognizable WWE Superstars of all time. While he isn't an active performer, he has become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and his success in WWE has plenty to do with that.

Lynch is perhaps the most recognizable female wrestler in the world today. Her 399-day reign as Raw Women's champion came to an end on Monday's episode of Raw when she vacated the title because she is pregnant.

Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars ever, as his 16 world title reigns are tied with Ric Flair for the most of all time. He most recently competed at WrestleMania 36 last month in a Firefly Funhouse Match against Bray Wyatt.

Kingston has won more titles than anyone in WWE over the past decade. While he is perhaps best known for being part of New Day, he finally reached the top of the mountain at WrestleMania 35 last year when he beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

Rollins broke into WWE as one-third of The Shield and he has gone on to become one of the faces of the company. Just last year at WrestleMania 35, Rollins beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The Undertaker has been a key figure in WWE since 1990 and remains an integral part of the company. He beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 35 and a docu-series entitled Undertaker: The Last Ride debuted on WWE Network on Sunday.

All six Superstars will generate plenty of crossover appeal between WWE and King of Fighters fans, making it a natural partnership.

The King of Fighters series debuted in 1994 in arcades and on the Neo Geo console, and it has remained a popular franchise on several different platforms for the past 26 years.