Conor McGregor Teases July UFC Lightweight Title Fight Amid Khabib, Gaethje Buzz

Conor McGregor continues to do what he can to insert himself into the UFC lightweight title picture.

McGregor sent a series of profane tweets Monday (note: language NSFW) lobbying for a matchup with interim champion Justin Gaethje:

He followed up Tuesday to address the topic again:

McGregor's pleas might be falling on deaf ears, though.

Gaethje filled in for Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 when travel issues prevented Nurmagomedov from fighting Tony Ferguson. By virtue of beating Ferguson in the fifth round this past Saturday, Gaethje seemingly set himself up for a unification fight with Khabib.

UFC President Dana White reinforced the idea when he told ESPN 1000 Chicago (via ESPN.com) the company was looking to stage Gaethje vs. Nurmagomedov on its "Fight Island" when the concept becomes a reality. He also dismissed the idea of McGregor inserting himself into the fray.

"Any time Conor McGregor is fighting, it's exciting, but yeah, I'm very excited for Gaethje versus Khabib," White said. "I think stylistically it's a great matchup. I'm looking forward to it."

Responding to McGregor's tweets from Monday, Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, expressed his belief the former champion blew his shot at Gaethje when he accepted a date with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

"He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy," Abdelaziz said, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event."

It looks like McGregor is taking a page from the LaVar Ball playbook and attempting to speak a title shot into existence.