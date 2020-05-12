Jared Goff, Kris Bryant, Travis Pastrana, More to Race in Virtual All-Star Event

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Arizona Cardinals during first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Goff was disappointed to end his partnership with two good friends when the Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley and traded Brandin Cooks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Racing fans will have another way to get their fix without any live races due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull is hosting a Homestretch event that will pit athletes and entertainers against one another on the PS4's Gran Turismo Sport every Thursday at noon ET on the Red Bull Twitch channel. 

Here are the Week 1 competitors:

  • Motorsports star Travis Pastrana
  • Rallycross driver Sebastien Loeb
  • Rallycross driver Timmy Hansen
  • Motocross racer Ken Roczen
  • Off-road racer Bryce Menzies
  • Rallycross driver Scott Speed
  • IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe
  • IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi
  • Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

The first stream will be this Thursday, and it should be fun. As the press release noted, "Not only is driver banter (and a little old school trash talking) allowed, it's strongly encouraged. Good thing these drivers are used to thinking fast, because quick rule changes and requirements will be applied to drivers mid-race."

