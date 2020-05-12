Jared Goff, Kris Bryant, Travis Pastrana, More to Race in Virtual All-Star Event

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Racing fans will have another way to get their fix without any live races due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull is hosting a Homestretch event that will pit athletes and entertainers against one another on the PS4's Gran Turismo Sport every Thursday at noon ET on the Red Bull Twitch channel.

Here are the Week 1 competitors:

Motorsports star Travis Pastrana

Rallycross driver Sebastien Loeb

Rallycross driver Timmy Hansen

Motocross racer Ken Roczen

Off-road racer Bryce Menzies

Rallycross driver Scott Speed

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

The first stream will be this Thursday, and it should be fun. As the press release noted, "Not only is driver banter (and a little old school trash talking) allowed, it's strongly encouraged. Good thing these drivers are used to thinking fast, because quick rule changes and requirements will be applied to drivers mid-race."