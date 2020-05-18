Offseason Landing Spots for Players Who Could End Up on the Trade Block

0 of 5

David Sherman/Getty Images

Normally, we would be midway through the second round of the NBA playoffs, and 22 teams would have already started scheming for the offseason.

Why not make the best of the stalled season and look ahead anyway? We know several big names will be in trade talks, and the goal here is to find them the best possible destinations.

The complications are obvious. What league year are we talking about? If not July 1 as usual, when will the calendar flip? Who'll opt in? Who'll opt out? What's the salary cap going to be? How might slashed revenue projections affect each team's willingness to spend, take on money or send out money?

Everything is so uncertain that constructing cap-legal trades is more complicated than ever. The idea here, then, is to find a home that makes sense for the player in question and lay down the rough outline of how to get him there.

This will be a player-centric exercise. We're basically trying to do right by the player while keeping these hypothetical deals as plausible as circumstances allow.