USA Gymnastics Postpones All Premier Events Until 2021 amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday that all premier events scheduled for 2020 have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events," CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement.

The delayed events include the GK U.S. Classic as well as the U.S. Gymnastics Championships for artistic gymnastics as well as rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling and acrobatic gymnastics.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships were originally set for June 4-7, 2020 but will be moved to June 3-6, 2021.

The changes align with the Summer Olympics, which were postponed from this summer to July 2021 because of COVID-19. Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles agreed with the International Olympic Committee's move.

"I cried," Biles said, per Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. "But ultimately it was the right decision. We need to make sure that everyone in the U.S. and around the world is healthy and safe."

The 23-year-old did add that "dealing with USAG another year" is a negative, but she will stick it out to compete for more gold medals.

Biles would be the heavy favorite to win the female all-around title if she competes after winning the United States championship in six of the last seven years. She has 19 gold medals at the world championships, the most in gymnastics history.

Fans will now have to wait another year to see her in action at a premier event.