Francis Ngannou 'Would Love' Daniel Cormier Fight for UFC Heavyweight Title

After an impressive performance at UFC 249, Francis Ngannou wants a shot at Daniel Cormier while he still has the chance.

"I would love to share the Octagon with Daniel Cormier before he retires," Ngannou said, per TMZ Sports. "I mean, that would be an honor for me to have to fight Daniel Cormier since I always think about it."

Stipe Miocic is the current UFC heavyweight champion but he is out with an eye injury at the moment. Cormier told ESPN Saturday he would fight Ngannou for an interim title if Miocic can't fight.

"If Stipe won't fight, then Francis Ngannou has earned a title fight," Cormier said," via Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. "If somebody is fighting Francis Ngannou for the title, it's going to be me. All respect in the world to Francis Ngannou, but I'm not afraid of anyone. I'll fight anybody on any planet."

Cormier was initially planning to retire following a third fight with Miocic after the pair and split their first two meetings.

"I just want to fight the guy, get my belt back and be done," the 41-year-old said.

The legendary fighter is now trying to get his championship any way he can, although Ngannou still wants the real thing.

"I want to fight for the title," he told TMZ. "Not this interim s--t."

Ngannou needed just 20 seconds to knock out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249, his fourth straight first-round knockout.

Now he's looking for another shot at the title after losing to Miocic by unanimous decision in 2018.

The fighter is currently ranked as the No. 2 contender in the division behind only Cormier, which could mean another shot at the title is coming soon.