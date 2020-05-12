Sebastian Vettel to Leave Ferrari When Contract Expires After 2020 F1 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel attends a press conference at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 12, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Ferrari confirmed Tuesday that Sebastian Vettel will not renew his contract with the team at the conclusion of the 2020 Formula One season. 

According to ESPN's Laurence EdmondsonFerrari team principal Mattia Binotto suggested in a statement it was an amicable decision taken by Ferrari and Vettel:

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best. It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian's worth as a driver and as a person. There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives."

The 32-year-old Vettel has been with Ferrari since 2015 after winning four consecutive drivers' championships during his time at Red Bull Racing.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

