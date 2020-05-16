Ranking the Top 9 NFL Players Returning from Injuries, Suspensions in 2020

0 of 9

David Dermer/Associated Press

One awkward body tweak or poor decision can derail a season. After an extended period of rehab and time to gather their thoughts, the best NFL players bounce back stronger than ever.

We may forget about a player's ability during a long absence. Does that wide receiver still have the speed to stretch defenses? Is a top quarterback in his late 30s on a sharp decline? How does a rising star respond to injury or a lengthy suspension?

Battle-tested veterans on the comeback trail have opportunities to answer all those questions and re-establish themselves among the top playmakers in the league.

We'll rank nine players who missed at least eight games and finished the 2019 campaign on injured reserve or saw their year cut short because of a multigame ban.

The selection order is based on each player's short-term outlook and, more importantly, who's primed for the most productive 2020 season.