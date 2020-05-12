Top Contenders for Asuka's 1st WWE Raw Women's Title Feud After Becky Lynch News

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

On Monday, WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch announced she had relinquished the title and revealed she was pregnant, thus needing time off for the foreseeable future.

In addition to announcing her temporary departure, The Man also revealed the women's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday was actually for her title, leaving Asuka as the new champion.

Now the multi-time and reigning champion needs a marquee storyline moving forward.

With the red brand's roster stacked with talent, here are the top contenders for The Empress of Tomorrow and the Raw Women's Championship after Monday's big announcement.

Nia Jax

Asuka's wild antics in recent weeks have made her one of the most popular Superstars on the red brand, and she will need to square off against one of the strongest heels in the women's division to cement her spot on top.

Nia Jax should be her first challenger for the title.

Physically, The Irresistible Force poses the biggest threat to the champion. While there are few men or women as talented as Asuka in the ring, Jax has the brute strength and unmatched size to push the champion to her limits.

As great as Jax is as a challenger, Asuka should successfully retain the belt in this feud.

Shayna Baszler

While it doesn't seem like WWE Creative has the same affinity for Shayna Baszler on the main roster as it did in NXT, she would be the best option to challenge Asuka and eventually take the title.

If The Empress isn't in the plans to hold the title heading into the summer, it should be The Queen of Spades who earns the credibility she needs by dominating the champion in the ring and on the mic.

From an in-ring perspective, Baszler is the best option to challenge Asuka. She pushed Lynch to her limit at WrestleMania 36 and would be able to put on a show-stealing matchup worthy of the Raw women's title.

Bianca Belair

Asuka is one of the best pure wrestlers in the world, but she is limited on the mic beyond her hilarious yelling and dance moves. If WWE is looking for a challenger who can carry the load with promos, Bianca Belair is the best answer.

She has been one of the best performers in NXT since making her television debut in May 2017, and she is looking to make a statement on the main roster. What better way than calling out Asuka and fighting for the Raw women's title?

In addition to The EST of NXT carrying the load on the mic, she is also a physical specimen who would be able to stand toe-to-toe with the champion.

While Asuka vs. Belair isn't the mainstream draw the division needs, it would be a great first feud and help both Superstars.

Liv Morgan

There is always the chance that WWE uses Asuka's first feud as a way to build a new star, and the perfect option for the company would be Liv Morgan.

While the former Riott Squad member has been around for years, she has yet to be given an opportunity to steal the show with a main event name, but that could all change in a storyline against The Empress for the Raw women's title.

Morgan would be leaned on heavily to carry the load on the mic in the feud, but that could be the opportunity she needs to show she deserves to be fighting for main event spots. Asuka would take the lead in the squared circle, which could also showcase Morgan's underrated in-ring acumen.

