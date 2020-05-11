Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy; Relinquishes WWE Raw Women's Title to Asuka

Noam Galai/Getty Images

WWE star Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy Monday and relinquished the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka.

Lynch first revealed the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match was not for a world title shot but the title itself, meaning MITB winner Asuka is the new champion:

Lynch then said she's about to become a mother:

Lynch and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins got engaged last August.

This brings Lynch's title reign to an end at 399 days. She won the belt in a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Coincidentally, Rousey has remained on an indefinite break from WWE in order to start a family with husband Travis Browne. WrestleMania 35 was her last WWE appearance to date.

Lynch isn't the first active wrestler to announce her pregnancy live on Raw. Kharma, who currently competes as Awesome Kong for All Elite Wrestling, broke character in 2011 to say she was expecting.

Given her outsized impact on the show, Lynch's absence for the foreseeable future throws Raw's women's division into disarray. The Man has been such a large focus, occasionally at the expense of the division as a whole.

That's why taking Lynch off television could be a blessing in disguise. Now, WWE's hand is forced. Out of necessity, it will need to elevate the likes of Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, The IIconics and Kairi Sane.

And when Lynch returns, she might even be a bigger star because she'll feel like more of a novelty again for the WWE Universe.