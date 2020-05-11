Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Exploring Out-of-State Training Camp Sites

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL released its 2020 schedule Thursday, but there are still plenty of unknowns about the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A number of teams are already deep into exploring out-of-state training camp sites, in anticipation that their states' restrictions will make staging camp at home in late July and early August impossible," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday. "Simple reality dictates that the 10 teams in the Northeast corridor and on the West Coast need to get ahead of this now."

Breer went into further detail about what obstacles the NFL will face:

"In Seattle, the best-case scenario, based on the plans laid out by the state, is that gatherings of over 50 people are allowed eight weeks from now. In Massachusetts, the mayor of Boston just called off all festivals and parades through Labor Day. New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and California, likewise, are a ways off from loosening the reins to the degree needed to hold an NFL camp."

The league announced an indefinite delay to the start of teams' offseason programs March 16.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported April 13 that the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modified offseason workout plans.

Graziano wrote that the league memo specified "all offseason work aside from mandatory June minicamp is voluntary for players" and that every team had the option to hold an offseason program, as is always the case. The memo stated any team that moved forward was instructed to do so through "on-line classroom instruction and virtual workouts for an indeterminate period."

The New Orleans Saints canceled their offseason program April 22.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement last week that the NFL is "prepared to make adjustments as necessary" moving forward.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.