Conor McGregor to UFC's Justin Gaethje: 'I Am Going to F--king Butcher You'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday, Justin Gaethje set his sights on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor apparently has other plans.

Gaethje told reporters "there's no other challenge I want right now" than fighting Nurmagomedov.

The new interim lightweight champion had already gotten on McGregor's bad side in September when he called him a "s--t human, father, and husband."

McGregor used Gaethje's post-UFC 249 comments to spur a series of profanity-laced tweets Monday:

