Conor McGregor to UFC's Justin Gaethje: 'I Am Going to F--king Butcher You'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor of Ireland speaks to the media following the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday, Justin Gaethje set his sights on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor apparently has other plans. 

Gaethje told reporters "there's no other challenge I want right now" than fighting Nurmagomedov.

The new interim lightweight champion had already gotten on McGregor's bad side in September when he called him a "s--t human, father, and husband."

McGregor used Gaethje's post-UFC 249 comments to spur a series of profanity-laced tweets Monday:

           

