Conor McGregor to UFC's Justin Gaethje: 'I Am Going to F--king Butcher You'May 11, 2020
Following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday, Justin Gaethje set his sights on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor apparently has other plans.
Gaethje told reporters "there's no other challenge I want right now" than fighting Nurmagomedov.
The new interim lightweight champion had already gotten on McGregor's bad side in September when he called him a "s--t human, father, and husband."
McGregor used Gaethje's post-UFC 249 comments to spur a series of profanity-laced tweets Monday:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
The fans make the sport! Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are fucking dead.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
