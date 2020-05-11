Mike Tyson Posts Vicious Training Video Montage to Declare 'I'm Back'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson hasnâ€™t announced any plans to return to the ring, though he did suggest on an Instagram post he might make himself available for 3 or 4-round exhibitions if the price was right. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Is Mike Tyson making a boxing comeback? 

It would appear so after he posted a training video Monday in which he declared "I'm back" at the end (h/t ESPN Ringside): 

Tyson still looks like an opponent to be feared, even at the age of 53. In his prime, he was one of the most devastating heavyweight boxers of all time, becoming the youngest person ever to win the title as a 20-year-old. 

He went 50-6 in his career, beating opponents like Trevor Berbick, Pinklon Thomas, Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks along the way. His most famous losses included a shocking upset at the hands of Buster Douglas, two losses to Evander Holyfield (including a disqualification for biting his ear) and Lennox Lewis. 

He last fought in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride. He lost three of his final four professional fights. But he sure appears to have at least some of the speed and power that made him the most feared boxer in the world in the late '80s and early '90s.

Video Play Button

Related

    Mike Tyson Posts Vicious Training Video Montage to Declare 'I'm Back'

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Mike Tyson Posts Vicious Training Video Montage to Declare 'I'm Back'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gervonta Davis on Vasiliy Lomachenko: I See Myself Breaking Him Down

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Gervonta Davis on Vasiliy Lomachenko: I See Myself Breaking Him Down

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Fighter forum: The most fun I've ever had in the ring, and the fights that defined me

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Fighter forum: The most fun I've ever had in the ring, and the fights that defined me

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    My favourite game: Amir Khan shows his class to claim first world title | Jamie Jackson

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    My favourite game: Amir Khan shows his class to claim first world title | Jamie Jackson

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian