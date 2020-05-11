Mike Tyson Posts Vicious Training Video Montage to Declare 'I'm Back'

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Is Mike Tyson making a boxing comeback?

It would appear so after he posted a training video Monday in which he declared "I'm back" at the end (h/t ESPN Ringside):

Tyson still looks like an opponent to be feared, even at the age of 53. In his prime, he was one of the most devastating heavyweight boxers of all time, becoming the youngest person ever to win the title as a 20-year-old.

He went 50-6 in his career, beating opponents like Trevor Berbick, Pinklon Thomas, Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks along the way. His most famous losses included a shocking upset at the hands of Buster Douglas, two losses to Evander Holyfield (including a disqualification for biting his ear) and Lennox Lewis.

He last fought in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride. He lost three of his final four professional fights. But he sure appears to have at least some of the speed and power that made him the most feared boxer in the world in the late '80s and early '90s.